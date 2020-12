Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christopher Chad Bartley, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Total bond is $60,345 cash. Booked at 8:44 p.m.

April Lee Griffin, 36, Louisville, criminal mischief, first-degree; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.