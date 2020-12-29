Posted by admin

Obituary: James Robert ‘Bob’ Elmore, 72, Bardstown

James Robert “Bob” Elmore, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Lexington to the late Harold E. Elmore and Carmel Cecil Elmore. He graduated from St. Joe Prep in 1966 and graduated from the University of Louisville with a MBA. He worked for General Electric for more than 30 years as a purchasing buyer for steel. He then went to work in Lebanon, Mo.,i for Independent Stave Company purchasing lumber for barrels. Before retirement, he worked at Buzick Lumber and Home Center as a purchasing buyer for lumber. He was a passionate UK fan and loved all sports. His favorite teams were St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Browns as well as UK. He ran several marathons in his youth and was always very active in life and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Elmore; and two brothers, Gerald Elmore and Bruce Elmore.

He is survived by one son, Jeff Elmore of Bardstown; two sisters, Therese (Archie Faircloth) Johnson of Bardstown and Mary Elmore of Somerset; one brother Curt (Harriet) Elmore of Bardstown; many nieces and nephews; and a great friend, Dean Marie Hite, who comforted him during his final days.

Visitation is 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, with a time of sharing from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

