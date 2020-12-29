Posted by admin

Obituary: John Tyler ‘Johnny’ Morris, 76, Bardstown

John Tyler “Johnny” Morris, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 29, 1944 in New Hope. He was a retired employee of General Electric Appliance Park with 35 years of services and a retired farmer. He formerly served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was past president of the Marion County Association for the Handicapped.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Tyler and Emma Therese Miles Morris; and one sister, Therese Morris.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joyce Faulkner Morris; two daughters, Ann Douglas (Greg) of Bardstown and Rita Grayson (Glenn) of Liberty Township, Ohio; one son, Michael Tyler Morris of Indianapolis; four sisters, Betty (Jim) Medley of Springfield, Lucy (Tony) O’Bryan, Myrtle Hutchins and Kay Morris, all of Bardstown; four brothers, David (Melvina) Morris, Alvin (Judy) Morris and Paul (Jeannie) Morris all of Raywick and Ned (Joyce) Morris of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, Emily Morris, Alex Morris, Kerry Douglas, Evan Douglas, Justin Douglas, Sara Grayson, Andrea Grayson, Connor Grayson and Kalee Grayson; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adelynn & Annabelle.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Kerry, Evan and Justin Douglas; Connor Grayson, Chris Boone and Kevin Morris.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The funeral and vigil will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

