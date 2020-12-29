Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Kayondra Marie Poynter, 32, Bardstown, parole violation. No bond listed. Booked at 1:12 a.m.
Aimee Lynne Benson, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200. Booked at 1:43 a.m.
Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 37, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:27 p.m.
Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 6:20 p.m.
-30-