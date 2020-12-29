Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 6:20 p.m.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200. Booked at 1:43 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.