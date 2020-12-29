Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Norton SCN, 83

Patricia Norton SCN, 83, (formerly Sister Patrick Maria) died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass.. She was born in Boston and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 63 years.

She served in educational ministries for many years, teaching primary grades at schools in Kentucky and Tennessee from 1957-1973. She was principal at Sacred Heart School in Hickman and St. William School in Millington, Tenn. She served in pastoral ministry from 1977-1987 at St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Mass. From 1987-2011, she served as chaplain for Caritas Good Samaritan Hospice in Norwood, Mass. She served her SCN Community as treasurer for the province in Memphis from 1973-1977.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Patricia Fleming, Maureen McKillop, Kathleen McPhee, Mary Beth Simmons, Paul Norton and Wayne Shepherd; 13 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces and nephews; and by her religious community.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth, Mass. Burial is in Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston.

A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, webcast from St. Vincent Church at Nazareth to give thanks for the gift of Sister Pat’s life to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, to the Church and to the world. Join us at scnfamily.org/live

Memorial donations may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.

-30-