Obituary: Ronnie Dewayne Bobblett, 72, Bloomfield

Ronnie Dewayne Bobblett, 72, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Washington County on Aug. 31, 1948, to the late Wilmer Leon and Ethel Hill Bobblett. He was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy; a retired employee of the General Electric Company; the former Mayor of Bloomfield; retired fire chief of the Northeast Nelson Fire Department; and served as the regional coordinator for the WHAS Crusade For Children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Young Bobblett (March 30, 2005).

Survivors include his one son, Kevin Bobblett (Missy) of Willisburg; one sister, Veda Spalding (Herman) of Bardstown; one brother, Charles Bobblett (Peggy) of Chaplin; one grandson, Hunter Bobblett; two nieces, Adrienne Berry (Sammy) and their children, Emma and Graham; Amanda Bright (Derrick) and their children, Reagan and Bode; two nephews, Chris Bobblett (Jeanette) and their children, Logan, Cole and Solomon; Josh Bobblett (Vanessa) and their children, Caleb and Jacobi.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Bobblett, Josh Bobblett, Adrienne Berry, Amanda Bright, Dee Meeks, Matt Baenziger, Terry Scrogham and Tim Scroghan.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

