Obituary: Roy William Spivey, 75, Radcliff

Roy William Spivey, 75, of Radcliff, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Louisville. He was a self-employed construction contractor and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara and Frances; one brother, Ray Spivey; and two stepgrandchildren, Joshua and Camden.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Masden Spivey; three daughters, Melissa Gibson (Chris), Tonia Spivey and Shelley Spivey; two stepdaughters, Billie Jo Rowley (Michael) and Amanda Sneed (Darrell); one stepson, Joshua Rowley (Felicia); three sisters, Gracie, Mary and Virginia; four grandchildren, Austin, Kane, Brayden and Mikey and four stepgrandchildren, Devin, Chelsey, Jacob and Joseph.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Leroy Routt officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

