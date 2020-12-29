Posted by admin

Obituary: Randall Lee Meredith, 71, Magnolia

Randall Lee Meredith, 71, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Jan. 31, 1949, in Hardin County to Johnny Russell and Julie Ann Butler Meredith. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include one son, Robert Meredith; four sisters, Vona Smith, Delores Vaughn (Michael), Carol Crim (Jim) and Kathy Brooks; and one brother, Johnny Ray Meredith.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

