Town & Country Bank announces limited lobby access starting Monday, Jan. 25th

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 — Town & Country Bank announced Tuesday that the bank will offer limited access to the bank branch lobbies starting on Monday, Jan. 25th.

Currently, the bank lobbies are available by appointment only. Customers may make appointments to meet with a loan officer, open or close an account, access thir safe deposit boxes, or any other service that requires in-person service.

“It’s no secret that this year has been unlike any other,” Raffo Wimsett, who is president and CEO at Town & Country.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that you have shown us. As we wrap up 2020, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We are looking forward to seeing you in the New Year as we continue to serve our communities the best we can.”

When lobbies open on Jan. 25th, all CDC safety protocols will still be in effect. Customers are asked to wear masks to enter the bank, employ social distancing while in the bank, and make use of hand sanitizing stations placed in the lobbies.

Customers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — or who have been in direct contact with someone experienceing COVID-19 symptoms — are asked not to enter the banking centers. Customers who are ill or have compromised immunity are encouraged to continue to use the bank drive-thru or remote banking services for their transactions.

