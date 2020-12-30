Posted by admin

Obituary: Joshua Michael ‘Josh’ Pettit, 34, Bardstown

Joshua Michael “Josh” Pettit, 34, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Louisville. He was born March 14, 1986, in Elizabethtown to Joseph Michael “Mickey” and Lillie Mattingly Pettit. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, was owner of Windows Direct USA in Louisville and Lexington. He attended St. Thomas Catholic Church and was an avid UK fan.

He is survived by his parents, Mickey and Lillie Pettit of Bardstown; one sister, Tabetha Pettit (Jamie) Hawkins of New Haven; his dog, Dex, that was his child to him, and his niece, Abigail Pettit.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. The family request that everyone adhere by the covid-19 rules when visiting them at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

