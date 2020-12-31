Posted by admin

Obituary: Cindy Nutgrass Bartley, 73, Bloomfield

Cindy Nutgrass Bartley, 73, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born on Dec. 22, 1947, in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She babysat for many years and impacted many of those kids. She was known to them as “Mrs. Cindy.”

CINDY NUTGRASS BARTLEY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leslie “Junior” Bartley Jr.; one daughter, Lori Ann Bartley Keeling; one granddaughter, Brittany Bartley; her parents, Jesse and Sylvia Nutgrass; her stepfather, Henry Butts; one sister, Brenda Meyers; and one brother, Andy Nutgrass;.

She is survived by four sons, Jody Bartley and Matthew Bartley, both of Bloomfield, Steve (Radonna) Bartley of Bardstown and Gary (Jenny) Bartley of Lebanon; two sisters, Jeanie Gattie of Mount Washington and Rosemary Witt of Fern Creek; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Catholic Service Appeal.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-