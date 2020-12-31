Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Cecil ‘Teeny’ Gritton, 76, Bardstown

Barbara Cecil “Teeny” Gritton, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Jefferson County. She retired from Nukote. She was a, member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Whiskey City Cruisers. She was very active with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thomas Gritton; her parents, Rodman and Nancy Cecil; one sister, Shirley Breeden; and one brother, Charles Cecil.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda (Jason Newton) Figg, Sherry (Tom “Skeeter”) Hagan, and Dana (Jeff) Warner, all of Bardstown; one sister, Wanda (Shorty) Marksbury of Bardstown; three brothers, Kenny (Evelyn) Cecil, Donnie (Pat) Cecil, and Bobby (Phyllis) Cecil, all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, David Paul Figg, Casey Figg Ayers, Aaron Figg, Kelly Hagan, Lacy Hagan Lyon, Jace Warner, and Bralen Warner; six great-grandchildren, Madden and Everly Ayers, Zara, Isaac, and Cora Figg, and Finley Jo Figg; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021 and 9-11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

