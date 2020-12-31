Posted by admin

Obituary: Ricci A. Wolfinger, 53, Bardstown

Ricci A. Wolfinger, 53, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 8, 1967, in Camden, New Jersey.

The Wolfinger family is very grateful for the nurses how have provided great care for Ricci for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Wolfinger, and one sister, Sheri Lynne Wolfinger.

He is survived by his mother, Ina Wolfinger of Bardstown; one brother, William R. Wolfinger of Bardstown; one niece, Amanda Lynne Wolfinger of Cape Coral, Fla.; one nephew William Stephen Wolfinger of Bardstown; and one sister-in-law, Ruanne Elizabeth Wolfinger of Cape Coral, Fla.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in a Nelson County cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

