Obituary: Daniel Howard ‘Dano’ Kronk, 25

Daniel Howard “Dano” Kronk, 25, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Louisville. He was born in Louisville on Sept. 29, 1995, to his parents, Daniel R. and Susan Howard Kronk, He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and lastly friend.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Elouise Head Howard.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Ella G. Kronk; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is sin the church cemeter.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no visitation. It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time of loss.

The family requests expression of sympathy take the form of donations to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, Ky. 40222.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-