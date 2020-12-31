Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Wedding, SCN, 93

Mary Wedding, SCN, 93, (formerly Sister Marie Veronica) died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Nazareth. She was born in Fancy Farm and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 76 years. She served in educational ministries for many years, first teaching elementary grades at St. Mary Cathedral School in Covington and St. Agnes School in Uniontown. She then taught French, Latin, English and Religion at the high school level in Virginia, Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Ohio. The high schools at which she taught included St. Vincent de Paul School in Newport News, Va., St. Vincent Academy, St. Vincent, Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Mass., Good Shepherd High School in Frankfort, LaSalette Academy in Covington, Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Owensboro Catholic High School in Owensboro, and Presentation Academy in Louisville. She also served in health care ministries in Louisville, and Little Rock, Ark.

She served her SCN Community as secretary to SCN Leadership and in Community Service at Nazareth.

She is survived by her extended family, and by her religious community.

The body will be cremated. The arrangements for the burial of her cremains are still pending.

Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

