Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 30-31, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
Justin Lee Foss, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court (3 counts). Bond is $50,000. Booked at 4:40 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Deel, 27, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment first-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 5:53 p.m.
David Archer Long II, 46, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:33 p.m.
-30-