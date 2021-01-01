Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 30-31, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Mary Elizabeth Deel, 27, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment first-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 5:53 p.m.

Justin Lee Foss, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court (3 counts). Bond is $50,000. Booked at 4:40 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.