Obituary: Marcus Wayne ‘Rofus’ Staten, 30, Cox’s Creek

Marcus Wayne “Rofus” Staten, 30, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New Hope. He was born July 15, 1990, in Marion County to Rhonda Maddox and John Earl Staten. He was a graduate of Nelson County High School where he played football and he liked tattooing.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Lowell Anderson of Cox’s Creek; his father, John Earl Staten of Mount Washington; two sisters, Sarah Anderson of Cox’s Creek and LaWanda Davis of Bardstown; two brothers, Beau Staten of Bloomfield and Frank Anderson of Cox’s Creek; and two grandmothers, Shirley Staten and Wanda Hillard of Bardstown.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

