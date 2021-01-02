Posted by admin

Obituary: Anthony Craig Lawrence, 31, Bardstown

Anthony Craig Lawrence, 31, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was born July 12, 1989, in Bardstown. He was an employee for Boehm Properties, a 2007 graduate of Tates Creek High School, and attended Elizabethtown Community & Technical College. In 2005 he was invited and studied in Xujing Town, PU District in Shanghai, China, being the only American student and described his time there as challenging but very gratifying. He dreamed of going back to see his teachers someday. He was an avid reader, writer, and artist, a lover of nature and all animals, and was a great cook. His greatest love were his two daughters.

ANTHONY CRAIG LAWRENCE

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Cecilia Lawrence; and his maternal grandmother, Glenda Parrent.

He is survived by two daughters, Allie Lawrence and Ava Lawrence; his parents, Ramona and Ted Boehm of Lexington, and Bruce Lawrence of Louisville; his maternal grandfather, James (Betty) Parrent; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; his best friends Marcus Linton, Naomi Conyers and Dylan Taylor, and best friend and cousin, David Parrent.

Cremation was chosen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later time. Burial is in the Lexington Cemetery.

Friends and family can mail your favorite memory or photo’s for his daughter’s scrapbook at: Ramona Boehm, 2240 Abbeywood Rd., Lexington, KY 40515.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-