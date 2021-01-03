Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Lorene ‘Lori’ Fenwick, 47, Bardstown

Mary Lorene “Lori” Fenwick, 47, of Bardstown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 10, 1973, in Marion County. She enjoyed staying in touch with her friends on social media.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy and Frances Fenwick and Frank Clark; and two cousins, Clint Clark and Julian Clark.

Survivors include her parents, Mike and Cathy Fenwick of Bardstown; one brother, Jessie Ray Fenwick of Louisville; two nieces, Kyleigh and Madison; her grandmother, Lorene Clark of Holy Cross; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Stacy Wilson of New Beginnings Community Church officiating with cremation to follow.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

