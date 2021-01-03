Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
Kristen Karol Luckett, 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 4:13 a.m.
Steven Albert Huff, 35, Cincinnati, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 6:55 p.m.
Jawan Allen McKnight, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond listed. Booked at 7:26 p.m.
-30-