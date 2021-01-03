Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Mason Fulkerson, 64, Bardstown

Larry Mason Fulkerson, 64, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 20, 1956, in Bardstown. He was a member of Bardstown Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Lydia Fulkerson; three brothers, Johnny Fulkerson, Dale Fulkerson, and Terry Wayne Fulkerson; and one granddaughter, Christina Pacheco.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Betty Ice of Bardstown; one daughter, Christy Jewell Fulkerson Barrera of Chaplin; three sisters, Janie Fulkerson, Patty Fulkerson, and Donna Jean Fulkerson; five grandchildren, Alex Fulkerson, Salvadore Pacheco, Chris Fulkerson, Angel Fulkerson, and Savanna Barrera; and several nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

