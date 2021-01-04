Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
Joshua Marion Basham, 37, Bagdad, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 a.m.
Deric Derone Peyton, 37, Shelbyville, failure to appear. Bond is 3592.36. Booked at 3:30 a.m.
Hugh Lewis Sims, 61, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 7 a.m.
David Mitchell Lucas, 36, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. No bond listed. Booked at 1:53 p.m.
Cody Ray Burton, 22, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 11:22 p.m.
-30-