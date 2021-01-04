Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Cody Ray Burton, 22, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 11:22 p.m.

Hugh Lewis Sims, 61, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 7 a.m.

Deric Derone Peyton, 37, Shelbyville, failure to appear. Bond is 3592.36. Booked at 3:30 a.m.

Joshua Marion Basham, 37, Bagdad, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.