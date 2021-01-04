Posted by admin

Obituary: Louise Marshall Wood, 103, Elizabethtown

Louise Marshall Wood, 103, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown. She was born June 6, 1917, to Rush and Mary English Marshall. She attended grade school in Hodgenville. She and her sister would ride ponies to school. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and then attended cosmetology school in Chicago. He first salon was in Hodgenville. She later moved to Nashville where she had several music stars as clients. Her next move was to Atlanta where she was the successful owner of two salons. She was the oldest living member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wood; her parents; one sister, Rachel Mattingly; and one nephew, James R. Hazelwood.

Survivors include her stepsons, Ronnie Wood and Robert Wood, Jr.; nieces by marriage, Brenda Hazelwood Scruggs and Vicki Amos; great nieces and nephew, Leighanne Lundy, Martha Allens and Russ Hazelwood; and her very special friend, Antinette Hawkins.

Our thanks go out to the staff at Helmwood Healthcare Center for their kind and loving care over the years Louise was a resident there.

Services and burial, in Elizabethtown City Cemetery, will be private at a later date.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

