Posted by admin

Obituary: William Roy ‘Bill’ Foster, 70, Springfield

William Roy “Bill” Foster, 70, of Springfield, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

WILLIAM ROY “BILL” FOSTER

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Anne Marks

Foster.

He is survived by his wife, Hudie Ann Foster; two daughters, Billie Jean (David) Denny and Kelly (John) Coomes; one sister, Peggy (Kenny) Stone; one brother, Jack (Debbie) Foster; five grandchildren, Will Coomes, Andrew Coomes, David (Kristin) Denny III and Rayanne and Emma Denny; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus Health of Green River.

-30-