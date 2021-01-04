Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Lee ‘Libby’ Willis Grubbs, 86, Hodgenville

Elizabeth Lee “Libby” Willis Grubbs, 86, of Hodgenville, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday January 3, 2021 at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville. She was born July 23, 1934 in Adair County to the late, Evan Newton and Bertha Marie Breeding Willis. She was a member of Nolynn Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Hodgenville. She volunteered as a Red Coat at Sunrise Manor, She was a member of The Young at Heart Choir, She was also a member of the Nolynn Community Homemakers, she belonged to the LaRue County Saddle Club, and the Kentucky Quarter Horse Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Samantha Grubbs; one sister, Reba Stewart; and two brothers, Bobbie and Glenn Willis.

She is survived by five sons, Montie (Myra) Grubbs of Tennessee, Garry (Rollanda) Grubbs and Lenn (Cathy) Grubbs, both of Hodgenville, Steve (Regina) Grubbs of Nicholasville, and Dana (Rita) Grubbs of Howardstown; one brother, Danny Willis of Louisville; 10 grandchildren;

eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private graveside service for the family in the Sonora Cemetery with the Rev. William Curle officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

