Posted by admin

Obituary: June C. Mahoney, 84, New Haven

June C. Mahoney, 84, of New Haven, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was the former June Ray, a retired employee of Walmart and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She was very charitable and a person of great faith. Her favorite saying and one that she lived by was, “Let Go, Let God”.

JUNE C. MAHONEY

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cooper and Dorothy Medley Ray; her loving husband, Jerry Mahoney; and one grandson, Stephen Hall.

She is survived by one daughter, Tammy Stanley (Matthew); two sons, Michael W. (Stephanie) Mahoney and David G. (Becky) Mahoney; two sisters, Betty Johnson and Mary Ann Cahoe; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Havne.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the St. Catherine Academy.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-