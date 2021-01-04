Posted by admin

Obituary: John William Evans, 35, Bardstown

John William Evans, 35, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 24, 1985, in Greenwich, Conn. He was an employee of Spa Builders of Kentucky and a former mechanic at Harvest Express. He liked hunting, working on his small hobby farm, was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his fiance’, Amanda Hutchins; two daughters, McKenzie Evans and Kennedy Evans (who will arrive in February) of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Abbi Knoppe of Bardstown; one stepson, Austin Knoppe, of Bardstown; his parents, Michael and Tammy Evans of North Carolina; two sisters, Abbey (Matt) Goff of New Jersey and Lindsey Evans of North Carolina; one brother, Michael Evans of New York; four nieces; and two nephews.

The funeral is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating. The family is following his wishes for cremation after the service.

Visitation is 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made towards John’s funeral arrangements.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

