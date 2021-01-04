Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Gerald Donahue, 71, Bardstown

Francis Gerald Donahue, 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Culvertown. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Nelson County to the late John Ernest and Mary Golda Clark Donahue.

FRANCIS GERALD DONAHUE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathlene Porter, Judy Ballard, and Frances Culver; and two brothers, John Ernest Donahue Jr. and Joseph Howard Donahue.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Louise Linton Donahue of Bardstown; one daughter, Tina Renee Smith of Bardstown; one son, Michael Paul (Jackie) Donahue of Bardstown; three sisters, Mary Cecilia Hammond of Louisville, Mary Myrtle Clark of New Haven, and Mary Pauline Jackson of Louisville; two brothers, James R. (Marie) Donahue of Lexington and Thomas Calvin Donahue of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Kayla Rachell DeMar, Jessica Danielle Ingram, Michael Hunter Donahue, and Savanaha Lee Donahue; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Renee Weiber and Madison Nicole Weiber; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 5 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Arnold Downs officiating. Visitation continues 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-