Obituary: Betty Jo Webb, 63, Bardstown

Betty Jo Webb, 63, of Bardstown, was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Bardstown, to Edward and Josephine (Cowherd) Conner. She was baptized and united with St. John A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age. She was a 1975 graduate of Bardstown High School. She was an employee of Advantage Plastics for the last 24 years.

Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to her two sons. She enjoyed having a good a time with her family and friends. She had a great personality and never met a stranger. She would make up stories that would have you laughing for days, even if you knew it wasn’t true. (One leg man!) She had a smile that would brighten up the room and a slick tongue to go along with it. She was a diehard University of Louisville fan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Conner; her mother, Josephine (Cowherd) Conner; two sisters, Mary Lou Conner and Edna Mae Conner; and one brother, Robert “Boy” Conner.

She is survived by two sons, Garland “Tiger” Webb Jr. and LaQuan Webb, both of Louisville;

five sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Anna Conner, Joyce Conner, all of Bardstown, Sarah (Terry) Cotton of Fairfield, and Mildred Williams of Lebanon; one sister in law, Sharon (Robert) Conner of Clarksville, Tenn.; two aunts, Betty Sue Mattingly of Bardstown and Lorine “Jay” Gunn of Lebanon; two uncles, Charles “Pig” Cowherd and Thomas Cowherd, both of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Garland “Tre”, Gregory (Hope), Geyhona, G’Vaughn, Daion, LaQuan “Tootie”, and Ar’Moni, all of Louisville; one great-grandson Aubrey all of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Calhoun and Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

