COVID update: Nelson County records 84 new cases, 25 COVID-related deaths

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 — Nelson County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring Nelson County total positive cases to 2,961. Of those, 250 people are in quarantine. The county has recorded 25 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 by the district health department, bringing the county’s positive case total to 1,528. Eighty-one county residents are currently quarantined. The county has recorded 17 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 16 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total positve cases to 892. Fifty-eight county residents are currently quarantined. The county has recorded 16 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, by the district health department, bringing the total positives to 837. Of those, 55 county residents are quarantined. The county has recorded 8 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 75 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, by the district health department, bringing the county’s total positives to 6,100. Of those cases, 521 county residents are quarantined. The county has recorded 75 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 1,217. Of those, 103 residents are quarantined at home. The county has recorded 7 COVID-related deaths.

Editor’s note: The Lincoln Trail District Health Department releases COVID information twice a week.

