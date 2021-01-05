Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Brandon Shane Martin, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 6:44 p.m.

James Scott Jewell, 55, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear. Bond total is $2,500. Booked at 5:40 p.m.

Chad Edward Tipton, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – $10,000 or more but under $1 million; receiving stolen property under $10,000. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:39 p.m.

Charles M. McDowell, 33, Elizabethtown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 2 p.m.

Joshua Wade Steele, 33, West Point, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash only. Booked at 9 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.