Posted by admin

Obituary: Doris Jean Portman, 82, Cox’s Creek

Doris Jean Portman, 82, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Marion County to the late William Leo and Mary Etta Devers Cissell. She was a former employee of St. Gregory cafeteria, was very dedicated to her parish, her husband and son. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

DORIS JEAN PORTMAN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Portman; one son, John Richard “Rick” Portman; two sisters, Mary Lorene Cissell and Margaret Alice Cissell; and one brother, Larry Cissell.

She is survived by one son, William Anthony “Tony” Portman of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Anna Catherine (Bob) Spalding and Jane (Gene) Spalding, both of Loretto, and Mary Lynn (Brad) Lyvers of Bardstown; four brothers, Howard (Phyllis) Cissell and Johnny (Linda) Cissell, both of Loretto, Phillip(Diane) Cissell of Shepherdsville and Frankie (Nancy) Cissell of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and the Rev. Culpepper Elliott con-celebrating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-