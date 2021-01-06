Posted by admin

Obituary: Don F. Hart, 72, Bardstown

Don F. Hart, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 13, 1948, in Ballston Spa, N.Y. He was a retired Navy Veteran. He held many memberships including, First Christian Church of Bardstown, VFW in Tishomingo, Okla., D.A.V. in Pendleton, American Legion Post 121 in Bardstown, Blue Lodge Mason in Shenandoah, Va., 125 and in Louisville 218, Eastern Star 105, Scottish Rite in Louisville, Life Perpetual India Shriners, and was a member of fire and ambulance in Ballston Lake, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Hart; his parents, Alan and Blanche Hart; one sister, Jane (Dave) Livingston; and one brother, David Hart.

He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Randy) Ketchum of Kentucky; one stepson, Joe (Alice) Watts of Kentucky; one sister, Mary (Ted) Brandt of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; one brother, Spencer (Becky) Hart of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.

The memorial service and burial will be held at a later date when all can gather safely.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-