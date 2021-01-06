Posted by admin

Obituary: Susie Darlene Tucker Young, 77, formerly of LaRue County

Susie Darlene Tucker Young, 77, of Breckinridge County, formerly of LaRue County, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Hill Creek Rehab in Louisville. She was born June 23, 1943, at home in LaRue County to the late Lester and Virigina Hornback Tucker. She was a Christian by faith. She loved the outdoors and dearly loved animals. She was a dairy farmer most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Young.

She is survived by one son, Billy Joe Young of Sonora; one sister, Addie Dean Tucker Lowe of Indianapolis; two brothers, Lester Carlos (Debbie) Tucker of Sonora and Daymon (Liz) Tucker of Wimberley, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hudson with Bro. Matt Tucker officiating.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

Due to the COVID-19, masks or face coverings are required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

