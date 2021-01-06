Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Emma Chesser, 86, Bloomfield

Mary Emma Chesser, 86, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg. She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Mercer County to the late Elmer T. and Clara Thelma Stratton Foster. She was a retired clerk for the former Snider Drugs in Bloomfield, was a member of Brookside Church of God of Prophecy, volunteered for Hospice and participated in the Bloomfield Tree of Life. She loved to garden and play the organ and piano.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Rosemary Boblitt; three brothers, Byron Foster, Owen Foster and Marvin Foster; and one granddaughter, Malena Brown.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Roger) Brown of Chaplin, Patricia (Larry) Mars of Fort Smith, Ark., and Denise (Bo) Wilson of Versailles; two sons, Mike Chesser of Bloomfield and Marty (Becky) Chesser of Chaplin; one sister, Rose (Larry) Renn of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Millard Ledford and Bro. Carl Jones officiating with burial in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Brookside Church of God of Prophecy.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

