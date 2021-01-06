Posted by admin

Obituary: Melissa Marie ‘Missy’ Burks, 44, Bloomfield

Melissa Marie “Missy” Burks, 44, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 10, 1976, in Louisville to James E. and Sandra Minton Noel Jr. She was an employee of Toyota Boshoku America. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church, and loved fishing and animals.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Shawn Blankenship.

She is survived by her husband, William J. Burks Jr.; three sons, Joe Joe Burks, Logan Burks, and Ashton Burks, all of Bloomfield; her parents, Sandra and Eddie Noel of Bloomfield; one sister, Trish (Robbie) Wolf of Sadieville; two brothers, J.T. (Ashley) Blankenship of Minnesota and Joe Blankenship of Stopover; and one grandmother, Betty Noel of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Junie Temple and Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021 and after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

