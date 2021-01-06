Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Joel Keith Roberts, 41, New Hope, disarming a police officer; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; menacing; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 p.m.

Annette Faye Enlow, 35, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degree; violations of conditions of release. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:42 p.m.

Tamika Shanelle Mitchell, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 3:58 p.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.