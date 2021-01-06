Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Hope Gaddie, 85, Jeffersontown

Robert “Bob” Hope Gaddie, 85, of Jeffersontown, entered Eternal Life on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born Nov. 11, 1935 to the late John and Gladys Carrithers Gaddie and was a retired Fire Chief of the Jeffersontown Fire Protection District.

He was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #210 and Kosair Shrine Temple. He enjoyed his cabin at the lake, fishing, being with his family, working with his hands, and helping people in general. He loved socializing and never met a stranger.

He was proud to be a firefighter, joining in 1958 as a volunteer and serving as chief from 1964 to 1996. He was a leader and mentor to many, served his community, and was dedicated to the fire service. One of the first lime-yellow fire trucks in Jefferson County, if not the whole state, was purchased while Bob was Chief. He picked up that truck in April of 1973 and drove it about 800 miles from Elmira, N.Y., saying that it did fine on its maiden voyage. He believed the light color was highly visible and was a safety factor. The color affectionately became known as “Gaddie Green”.

During his career he was heavily involved with the WHAS Crusade for Children, a longtime Kentucky Fire School Instructor, and served as an original member and vice-chair on the Governor’s Fire Commission under four Governors. His legislative efforts through his many years of service enhanced the benefits for firefighters and every department in the Commonwealth. He was also one of the few to serve as a two-time President of the Kentucky Firefighters Association in 1978-79 and 1988-89. Bob became a member of the KFA Hall of Fame in 2004.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Alice; his parents; and one sister, Geraldine Tamme.

Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Amanda Ragland (Tony); one son, Robbie Gaddie (Stephanie); one sister, Mary Lou Florence (Billy); two brothers, Ronnie Gaddie (Sarah) and John Mark Gaddie (Joyce); and two grandchildren, Benjamin Ragland and Matthew Ragland.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown. Burial is in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the WHAS Crusade for Children in Bob’s name.

The Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

