Obituary: Laurie Settles Snellen, 56, Bardstown

Laurie Settles Snellen, 56, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 8, 1964, in Bardstown. She retired from Kentucky Cabinet of Family Services, received her bachelor’s degree from University of Kentucky and her master’s degree from University of Louisville. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Winston Settles; her maternal grandparents, Lorenzo and Emily Riggs; and her paternal grandparents, Wilson and Agnes Settles.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Snellen; one daughter, Heather Snellen; one son, Tyler Snellen; her mother, Mary Evelyn Riggs Settles of Bardstown; two sisters, Ellen (Mike) Adams, and ReRe (Scott) Clark, both of Bardstown; one grandson, Winston Snellen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may go to American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

