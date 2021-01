Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Tracy Lynn Downs, 44, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $38,320.43 cash. Booked at 9:15 p.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.