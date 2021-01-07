Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Thomas ‘Buddy’ Riggs, 84, Holy Cross

Joseph Thomas “Buddy” Riggs, 84. of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1936 in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of Barton Brands with 36 years of service and he was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. For many years he volunteered for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Green River Lake.

JOSEPH THOMAS “BUDDY” RIGGS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gonza and Essie Newton Riggs; four sisters, Glessie Mae Brady, Jane Marice Stennitt, Clara M. DeWitt and Leona Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Becky Fenwick Riggs; five children, Laura Riggs Hayden (Darrell) of Raywick, Joan Riggs Herold (Charlie) of Goshen, Glenn Riggs (Dawn) of Bardstown, Kelly Riggs (Debbie) of Boston and Joseph Riggs (Stephanie) of Loretto; two sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence and Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville; one brother, Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health of Green River in Campbellsville.

Pallbearers are Adam Edelen, Keaton Riggs, John Riggs, Andrew Miles, Bill Mattingly and Kevin Fenwick. His loving granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers, Faith Miles, Anne Herold, Juliah Herold, Diana Bowman, Natalie Gillis, Shay Boggs, Paige Riggs and Tatum Riggs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, the funeral home and church occupancy is limited to 50% and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-