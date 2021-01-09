Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald David Rogers, 66, New Haven

Ronald David Rogers, 66, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin with his wife and daughter holding his hands until the end. He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas. He took over Rogers Ice Company in 1988. When he started, he had one truck, 20 customers with a 10-ton ice maker. He bought out Bluegrass Ice, Elizabethtown in 2000, and built a state-of-the-art ice company in 2007. When he sold the company in January 2020 to Home City Ice Inc., he had 12 trucks, more than 400 customers and a 110-ton ice making machine. He was known for his “business savvy” mind with his constituents saying he could sell ice to an Eskimo.

He was known for his kindness and generosity. Throughout the years, he donated ice to many church functions, charitable events and fundraisers. He never turned down a request. He had a smile that would light up any room and a laugh that will not soon be forgotten. He was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcat and New York Yankee fan. For years, he had season tickets to Kentucky basketball and football games and attended many New York Yankee games.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Brown Rogers; his parents, John Ray “Jackie” and Dorothy Culver Rogers; one brother, Joe Rogers; one nephew, Michael Paul Rogers; and his grandparents, Adrian and Marie Culver and Joe and Edith Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Gail Wimsett Thompson; one daughter, Katie Rogers (Josh Johnson) of New Haven; two stepdaughters, Ashley Thompson (CP) Smith and Tara Thompson (Matt) Elder, both of Bardstown; one stepson, Eric Thompson (Alisha Pipes) of Louisville; two sisters, Jackie Ann (Michael Tank) Mattingly of New Haven and Cathy (Jay) Crawford of Lawrenceburg; four brothers, Johnny (Rose) Rogers, Gary (Shirley) Rogers, Mickey (Renee) Rogers, and Les (Joanie) Rogers, all of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Tina Price Rogers of Bardstown; eight stepgrandchildren also survive who loved and adored “Mr. Ronnie”, Harper Smith, Sloane Smith, Leigh Talbott Smith; Olivia Elder, Hadley Elder, Beckett Elder, Knox Elder and Kennedy Griffith; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at St. Catherine Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial us in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home in Barstown.

The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to two of Ronnie’s favorite charities. St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or St. Catherine Academy – New Haven.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing will be controlled by Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

