Obituary: William Nathan ‘Bill’ Beard, 90, Hodgenville

William Nathan “Bill” Beard, 90, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville and Hood Lodge #839 F&AM in Columbia. He also retired from the state highway department where he worked as a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Farris Beard; his parents, Coy and Corda Beard; one brother, Clyde Preston Beard; one granddaughter, Ashley Brown; and one son-in-law, Buddy Pearman.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Beard; three daughters, Amanda (David) Brown of Louisville, Terrie (Dale) Miller of Taylorsville and Joann Pearman of Hodgenville; four stepsons, Barth (Donna) Spalding and Patrick (Shannon) Spalding, both of Bardstown, Vince (Kim) Spalding of Sonora and Archie Spalding of Hodgenville; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville with the Rev. Brian Kenney officiating. Burial is in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery near Columbia.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

