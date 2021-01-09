Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
Derek Anthony Cissell, 32, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 12:09 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
Anthony Terry Proctor Jr., 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:36 a.m.
Aaron Todd Danner, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:02 p.m.
Michael Everett Smith, 65, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3:14 p.m.
John Christopher Cissell, 54, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; possession of marijuana; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $400. Booked at 6:31 p.m.
Paul Jarvis, 57, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $50,500 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m.
-30-