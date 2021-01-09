Posted by admin

Obituary: Glenn Addy Kent, 68, Elizabethtown

Glenn Addy Kent, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1952, to his parents, William H. and Adelia Bulgarina Kent in Italy. He was a member of Calvary Mission Church in Glendale and was a former heavy equipment operator for Ramsey & Associates.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one daughter, Brandy Benton of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Evan Kent (Sheila) of Upton and John Kent (Lisa) of Elizabethtown; one niece Jessica Harvey (Ileff) of Cox’s Creek; one nephew, Tony Kent (Judi) of Magnolia; two granddaughters he absolutely adored, Makenzie Tedder and MaKayla Tedder.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home with Pastor Brenda Nelson officiating. Burial is in Valley Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

