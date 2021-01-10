Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Dean Caldwell, 86, Lebanon

Mary Dean Caldwell, 86, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Village of Lebanon. She was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Saint Francis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Luckett “Joe” Caldwell; and her parents, Jay and Naomi Carrico Mattingly.

Survivors include one sister, Georgina “Jean” Benningfield of Lebanon; one niece, Christy Benningfield; and four nephews, Alan Benningfield, Scott Benningfield, Tim Benningfield and Kyle Benningfield.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Memorial donations may go to the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery fund, c/o St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Pallbearers are her nephews and great-nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, the funeral home and church occupancy is limited to 50% and food and drink are prohibited.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-