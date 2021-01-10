Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt. This information is public record.
Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
Dakota Ray Bartley, 20, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; intimidating a participant in the legal process. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 4:12 a.m.
Richard Harold Childers, 65, Louisville, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $3,400 cash. Booked at 3:31 p.m.
Anthony Guy Tonge, 39, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:32 p.m.
William Sterling Skyles, 23, Chaplin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 dosage units of an unspecified Schedule I or II drug); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed. Booked at 11:07 p.m.
-30-