Nelson County students named to Brescia University Fall 2020 academic Dean’s List

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020 — The following students from Brescia University were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.

Bardstown

John Clements, Junior, Psychology

Toni Keeling, Senior, History

Coxs Creek

Savannah Jackson, Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Mount Washington

Madison Gregory, Sophomore, Elementary Education;

ABOUT BRESCIA. Brescia University is a Catholic, liberal arts institution founded in the Ursuline tradition of personal and social transformation through education by the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 1950. Its origins are in Mount Saint Joseph Junior College for Women, established at Maple Mount, Kentucky in 1925. Between 1925 and 1950, coeducational extension courses in Owensboro led to the creation of a second campus and, after 1949, consolidation of the two campuses at the present site of Brescia University. In 1951, Brescia began operating as a four-year college. Directed to academic and moral excellence in a student-centered environment, Brescia offers undergraduate and graduate programs that serve students who seek success through rewarding careers and service to others.

