COVID-19 update: Nelson County reports 81 new cases on Thursday, Jan. 7th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 — Nelson County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The county’s total of COVID-19 cases is 3,138 cases, with 304 people quarantined. The county has recorded 26 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as reported by the district health department. The county’s total number of COVID cases is 1,590, with 92 of those active. The county has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 927. Sixty-eight of those cases are active. The county has recorded 25 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the district health department. Seventy-five of those are active cases. The county has recorded 8 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 169 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the district health department, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,418. Of those cases, 605 are active. The county has recorded 81 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 43 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the county total positives to 1,292. Of those cases, 125 are active. The county has reported 9 COVID-related deaths.

-30-