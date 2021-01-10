Posted by admin

Obituary: Daniel Joseph ‘Danny’ Dones Sr., 60, Bardstown

Daniel Joseph “Danny” Dones Sr., 60, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bardstown. He was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Hollywood, Fla., to Reginald Grigsby Jr and Mary Alice Pierce Dones. He was a former employee of Dones Contracting and a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Pierce Dones.

He is survived by two daughters, Reanda (Michael) Boone and Jennifer (Chris) Carson, both of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Daniel Joseph “Danny” Dones Jr., of Nashville and Jeremy (Frannie) Dones of Bardstown; his father, Reginald Grisby Dones Jr of Bardstown; two brothers, David (Danna) Dones and Rob (Susan) Dones, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Gavin Blair, Bradley Hardin, Traxton Blair, Preston Blair, Landon Boone, Lane Pike; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and extended family only is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Public visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

